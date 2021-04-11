City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Purchased by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,479 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. City makes up 2.3% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in City were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in City by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of City during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of City by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of City by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after buying an additional 22,198 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of City by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

Shares of City stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.14. City Holding has a twelve month low of $53.06 and a twelve month high of $88.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.67.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.33. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.00 million. On average, analysts predict that City Holding will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $224,102.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,027.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,107 shares of company stock valued at $387,716. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.