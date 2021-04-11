Citigroup Trims Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Target Price to $176.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $196.00 to $176.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.83.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $148.18 on Friday. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $113.64 and a 52 week high of $165.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.31. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 242.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,124 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,835,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,780 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,586,000 after acquiring an additional 503,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,070,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,914,000 after acquiring an additional 289,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

