Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 292.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Smith Micro Software were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 900,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 322,143 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 37,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMSI shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $5.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.86. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 18.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.