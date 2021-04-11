Citigroup Inc. Has $35,000 Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 118.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 97,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

Shares of MVF opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $9.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.