Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 290.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after acquiring an additional 57,323 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in South Plains Financial by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPFI stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $407.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $56.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

South Plains Financial Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

