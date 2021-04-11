Citigroup Inc. Acquires Shares of 885 KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,087,000.

Shares of KGRN opened at $40.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.44. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

