Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,493 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,985,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,962,000 after acquiring an additional 498,597 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 157.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,174 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $219.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.05.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

