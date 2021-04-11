Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,952 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ciena were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $781,761,000 after buying an additional 1,206,685 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649,669 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ciena by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,594,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 81,911 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,947,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,872,000 after purchasing an additional 231,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average is $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $104,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $136,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $2,209,101. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.