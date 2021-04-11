CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 7,260 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 294,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,260 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $8,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 520,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 305,692 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in The Chemours in the 4th quarter worth $4,302,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in The Chemours in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in The Chemours in the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in The Chemours in the 4th quarter worth $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Chemours stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $29.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

CC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

