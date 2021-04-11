CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.17.

Shares of AON stock opened at $237.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.18. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.83. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $238.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

