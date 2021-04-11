CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $2.48 Million in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.69.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $109.81 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $121.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

