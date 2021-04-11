China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Down to $37.35

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.35, but opened at $36.25. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $36.25, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, HSBC raised China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $987,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

