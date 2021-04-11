Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 1,561 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned 0.05% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NYF. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3,350.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NYF opened at $57.95 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $55.26 and a 52-week high of $58.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.84.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

