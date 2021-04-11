Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $378,000 Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,431,000 after buying an additional 21,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,173,000 after buying an additional 113,932 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,035,000 after buying an additional 67,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $206.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $167.63 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.06 and its 200 day moving average is $206.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target (down from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.83.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

