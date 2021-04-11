Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 19,934 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 377,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,934 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $14,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CALM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $39.53 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

