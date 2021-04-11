Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $13.73 Million Stock Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $13,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

WWE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $58.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average is $46.99. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $61.32.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.82 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. Analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 56.47%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.