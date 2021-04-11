Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $13.36 Million Stock Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.31% of SunPower worth $13,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SunPower by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $4,342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $76,060.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,168 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,702 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.08.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.30 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $341.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.63 million. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

