Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,995 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.40% of Matthews International worth $13,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Matthews International by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Matthews International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Matthews International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Matthews International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,076.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,660 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $41.19 on Friday. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $42.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

