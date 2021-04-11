Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of James River Group worth $13,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in James River Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,498,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,114,000 after purchasing an additional 119,821 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,086,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in James River Group by 61.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 46,245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in James River Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in James River Group by 169,900.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 84,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

JRVR opened at $48.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.48. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

JRVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. James River Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

