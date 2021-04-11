CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to announce $23.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.70 million and the highest is $24.00 million. CEVA reported sales of $23.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year sales of $106.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.46 million to $107.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $119.32 million, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $122.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

CEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

In other news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $570,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $399,261.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,612,058.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,343 shares of company stock worth $7,392,417 over the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CEVA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CEVA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CEVA by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CEVA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in CEVA by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CEVA traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.72. The stock had a trading volume of 104,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,076. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5,772.00, a PEG ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. CEVA has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $83.95.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

