Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $330,000 Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23,214 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 495,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,922,000 after purchasing an additional 432,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,545,000 after purchasing an additional 152,495 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,990,000 after purchasing an additional 104,952 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.45. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $65.09.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

