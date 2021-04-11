Cetera Investment Advisers Has $323,000 Stock Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 502,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 82,263 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $12.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.