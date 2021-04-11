Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires Shares of 8,749 Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $715,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 24,612 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $43.44 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $43.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.40.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.