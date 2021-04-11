Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 1,530 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

NYSE QSR opened at $66.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $68.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $3,967,433.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,100,960.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,635,305.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,028.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 417,750 shares of company stock worth $25,726,778. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

