Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $853.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to announce sales of $853.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $794.80 million to $884.60 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $703.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $52.46. The company had a trading volume of 206,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,351. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $55.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after purchasing an additional 68,776 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

