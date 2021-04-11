Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) to announce sales of $23.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Centogene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.96 million and the lowest is $22.31 million. Centogene reported sales of $13.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Centogene will report full-year sales of $79.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.21 million to $80.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $98.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Centogene.

Get Centogene alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of CNTG traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 56,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,574. The stock has a market cap of $244.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of -2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centogene during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Centogene by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Centogene by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centogene during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Centogene by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centogene (CNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.