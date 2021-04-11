Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on CG shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price (up from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of CG traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,002. The stock has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 6.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.59 and a 52 week high of C$19.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.33.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$504.15 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 2.6700002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.62%.

In related news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Insiders sold a total of 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449 over the last ninety days.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

