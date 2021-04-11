Celo (CELO) Price Reaches $4.37 on Major Exchanges

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $4.37 or 0.00007258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $895.42 million and approximately $15.21 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celo Coin Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,757,368 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

