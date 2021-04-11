Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Takes $469,000 Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Open Lending by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPRO. Northland Securities upped their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

