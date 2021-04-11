Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 6,131 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $825,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 222.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 86,103 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 91.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 37,562 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO opened at $52.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.83. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.