Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 128 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Novartis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $87.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.15 and a 200-day moving average of $88.55. The company has a market cap of $200.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $3.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

