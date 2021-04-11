Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $848,000 Stock Position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000.

NYSEARCA:DEF opened at $62.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average is $58.37. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $62.50.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

