Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 599.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,739,000 after buying an additional 1,005,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $255,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,778,000 after buying an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 400,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,838,000 after buying an additional 261,465 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.00.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $592.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $544.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.00. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.70 and a 12-month high of $634.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.