Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,926,000 after acquiring an additional 294,753 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,796,000 after acquiring an additional 80,641 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,089,000 after acquiring an additional 271,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,075,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $42.14 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.11. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

