Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,682 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANF. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 2,170 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average is $22.91.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

