Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adient by 322.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,759,000 after buying an additional 3,287,239 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Global Partners L L C purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $57,267,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth about $34,329,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 5,960.6% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 983,500 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

ADNT opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $48.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.58.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

