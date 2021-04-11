CargoX Hits Market Capitalization of $58.45 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. CargoX has a total market cap of $58.45 million and $1.18 million worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded 102% higher against the US dollar. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00054542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020380 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00081319 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $366.74 or 0.00614275 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00032056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00037881 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 165,509,840 coins. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

