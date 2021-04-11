Cardano Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $39.64 billion and approximately $3.17 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00050282 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00052826 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.67 or 0.00379166 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000593 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011788 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000585 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00025366 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

