Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Trading 7.4% Higher

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) traded up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.63 and last traded at $29.50. 24,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 833,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. The business had revenue of $112.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $58,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,610 shares in the company, valued at $601,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 5,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $96,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,287 shares of company stock valued at $671,744. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

