Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 373 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 373.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $59.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.99. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.87 and a 1 year high of $61.26.

