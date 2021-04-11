Cappasity Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.31 Million (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, Cappasity has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Cappasity coin can now be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $16.27 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cappasity

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a coin. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

