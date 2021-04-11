Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,145,539 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.83% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $14,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,676 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 19,106 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 569.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 117,289 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $840,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, EVP Anthony S. Barry purchased 10,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 34,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,233.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.39 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

