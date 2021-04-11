Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 323.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.70.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

