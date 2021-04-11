Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $34,000 in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 3,391.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at $133,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLGT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $85.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.90. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.