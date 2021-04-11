Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $32,000 in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 28.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CareDx during the third quarter worth $786,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CareDx by 23.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CareDx by 37.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,924,000 after buying an additional 99,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CareDx by 140.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 48,984 shares during the last quarter.

CDNA stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -155.97 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $99.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.53.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.51 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $1,066,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,087.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $898,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,579 shares of company stock worth $5,080,873 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

