Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark cut Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark cut Canopy Growth from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.91.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth $497,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 1,375.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

