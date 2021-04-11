Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) PT Raised to C$10.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Shares of TSE CFX opened at C$8.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$585.80 million and a P/E ratio of -26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.95. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of C$4.41 and a 52 week high of C$11.06.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$237.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.