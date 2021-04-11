Canadian Natural Resources’ (CNQ) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$43.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.52.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$38.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.63. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$16.55 and a 52 week high of C$41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.75 billion and a PE ratio of -104.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.88 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.62, for a total transaction of C$158,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,269,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$89,907,169.94. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,875 shares of company stock worth $3,282,957.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.