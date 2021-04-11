Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $749,000 Position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.09% of American Finance Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,630,000 after purchasing an additional 649,083 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,472,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 82,230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 26.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 260,233 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 20.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 472,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 80,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 612.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 247,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.37. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AFIN shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

