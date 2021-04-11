Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 80,667 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,667 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,438,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,726,000 after acquiring an additional 782,284 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 55,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,080,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 211,134 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 381.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,010,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 800,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 110,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.40 and a beta of 2.10.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKT. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

